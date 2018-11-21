A new spot to score vinyl records, music and DVDs has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Edgewater, called Rattleback Records, is located at 5405 N. Clark St.
The record store offers both new and used products. It has everything from The Grateful Dead to the Beatles to Abbott and Costello. Vintage barware, books, posters and art prints are also on offer.
Rattleback Records has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Chad A., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 14, wrote, "Great record store, super friendly staff! Great addition to the neighborhood. I found a 'My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult' album I have been searching for for a very long time!"
And Andy R. wrote, "Very knowledgeable and friendly owner with excellent selection of records, record players, CDs and cultural ephemera!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rattleback Records is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Find vinyl records and more at Andersonville's new Rattleback Records
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News