Firework sales boom leading up to 4th of July

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The latest COVID-19 shortage could be fireworks.

Many Fourth of July celebrations across the area have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Firework sales are booming, more than doubling over last year.

With more people staying at home because of the pandemic, people have been setting off fireworks over the last several weeks.

That has led to an even bigger demand.

The sale and use of consumer fireworks is illegal under Illinois state law.
