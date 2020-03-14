Business

River North's newest gym based off legendary boxer's workout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Floyd Mayweather opened a boxing gym in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday.

Mayweather Boxing and Fitness bases their workouts after the legendary boxers.

The River north gym is one of several Mayweather gyms across the country, with more slated to open soon, including one in Chicago New City and South Loop.

The gym celebrated their grand opening by hitting the bags in a group boxing fitness class based on Mayweather's own workouts.

The gym also celebrated its opening with food, games, and giveaways.
