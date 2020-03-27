Essential business coronavirus: City to enforce paid sick leave rules for employees during 'stay-at-home' order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As doctors stress the importance of staying home, and social distancing, there is also a push to make sure people know what's considered essential business and what's not.Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to remind people Friday that nobody should be forced to come to work at any business that does not qualify as "essential" during the pandemic.The City is also enforcing paid sick time rules during the "stay at home" order.Employers that refuse to grant sick time leave, or that force employees to come to work while sick -including at so-called "essential businesses" can be fined up to $1,000 per employee, per violation.Those "essential businesses" include grocery stores, which will remain open for business through the stay-at-home order.Other essential businesses also include pharmacies, gas stations, hardware and supply stores, and hospitals among others.The city also wants to remind workers that if they feel they are not being granted proper sick leave by their employer, they should submit complaints to the city's 3-1-1 services hot line.