Forever 21 issues apology after plus-size customers receive diet bars inside of packages

Forever 21 has issued an apology after several plus-size customers said they felt body-shamed after receiving an Atkins diet bar inside of their package.

Multiple shoppers took to social media to complain about the fashion retailer after receiving diet bars they didn't order.

The company said the free samples were sent out as part of a marketing campaign and were included with online orders in all sizes and categories.

Forever 21 apologized for the incident and called the move an "oversight."

The company said all free samples have been removed from future orders.
