Gap bringing over 150 seasonal jobs to Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gap Incorporated has plans to bring in more than 150 jobs to the Chicago area for the 2019 holiday season.
The retailer will kick the season off with a hiring event on Saturday, October 5 at all Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta Janie and Jacks Stores, as well as select distribution and call centers from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.
The company plans to hire 5,000 seasonal associates across the United States and Canada during the one-day event.
That includes 91 stores in Chicago and the surrounding area.
All seasonal associates will also enjoy the same merchandise discount as the company's current associates.
