black-owned business

Gary couple opens dream, faith-based law firm in hometown: Tolbert and Tolbert

Michael and Shelice Tolbert opened firm in 2015
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago has been featuring Black-owned businesses all week. On Thursday, it was the law firm Tolbert and Tolbert.

It's led by married couple Michael and Shelice Tolbert.

They've both won a variety of awards over the years, and their law firm is in Gary.

The pair met as children in Gary in 1987, and they dreamed of starting a law firm there. After graduating from law school in 2000, they both practiced law separately.

RELATED: Hyde Park couple's AYO Foods celebrates West African cuisine

When they got married in 2006, they really buckled down in an effort to save the money they needed to start the firm.

And they did on Jan. 26, 2015.

"Tolbert & Tolbert is a faith-based law firm with the mission to honor God by rendering compassionate litigation services to businesses, organizations and individuals," its founders said.

Visit TolbertLegal.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgaryentrepreneurshipblack owned business
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS
Chicago couple's AYO Foods celebrates West African cuisine
Black Owned: Crystal Clear Tutoring
Chicago launches online guide to Black-owned businesses
Chicago launches 'Black Shop Friday'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot, CPD speak after teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
IL reports 8,828 COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths | WATCH LIVE
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot, Supt.. Brown speak after body cam video shows police raid wrong house
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
US cybersecurity agency warns of 'grave' threat from hack
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
Show More
Family of vet buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery didn't know he died
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Boy, 15, charged in Feb. Avalon Park shooting that killed nursing student, wounded 4 others
COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Edward Hospital
CPS expects just 37 percent of students to return in-person
More TOP STORIES News