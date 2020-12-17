Gary couple opens dream, faith-based law firm in hometown: Tolbert and Tolbert

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago has been featuring Black-owned businesses all week. On Thursday, it was the law firm Tolbert and Tolbert.It's led by married couple Michael and Shelice Tolbert.They've both won a variety of awards over the years, and their law firm is in Gary.The pair met as children in Gary in 1987, and they dreamed of starting a law firm there. After graduating from law school in 2000, they both practiced law separately.When they got married in 2006, they really buckled down in an effort to save the money they needed to start the firm.And they did on Jan. 26, 2015."Tolbert & Tolbert is a faith-based law firm with the mission to honor God by rendering compassionate litigation services to businesses, organizations and individuals," its founders said.Visit TolbertLegal.com for more information.