Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to launch in Evanston

Colectivo Coffee
716 Church St.
Photo: Tai D./Yelp
Colectivo Coffee is a downtown spot to score coffee, tea and more.
The spot offers coffee, light eats and beer. Try the dulce de leche latte with caramel and cinnamon, the baked oatmeal with seasonal fruit and dairy/non-dairy milk or the hummus wrap with lettuce, cucumber, carrot and more. (View the menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp thus far, it seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Amy H., who was among the first to review it on Dec. 22, said, "The coffee is very nice, and you have the option to choose between a mug or paper cup. The service is great, and this is probably the most spacious coffee shop in Evanston, with cute decorations. Awesome location right in the middle of downtown Evanston. I've only had coffee here, but I'll have to try their food options sometime."
Tasfia A. noted, "This is really good coffee shop with great coffee and a spacious atmosphere. I think it could be a great place to spread out your books and get some studying done, or a lovely place to chill with a group of friends."
Stop in and say hello: Colectivo Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Kilwins
1724 Sherman Ave., Downtown
Photo: KILWINS/Yelp
Kilwins is a new chocolatier and shop, offering desserts, ice cream and more.
This spot serves up Its original recipe ice cream in freshly-made waffle cones or as part of sundaes, shakes and malts. Choose from more than 40 flavors, including mint chocolate chip, dulce de leche, strawberry chunk, rum raisin, and banana fudge pie. Also, try the Mackinac Island fudge or store-made caramel apples.
It has three reviews on Yelp so far, which put it at 4.5 stars, indicating a positive reception.
Stacey M., who reviewed it on Oct. 20, wrote, "So amazing! Fresh, free fudge samples, and it's not overly sweet, especially the DoubleDark Chocolate! And their ice cream is homemade and super yummy! Everyone was so friendly and helpful."
Greg H. added, "Stopped in and had some great treats. They were all very tasty. The store was super clean and staff was very attentive."
It's open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Booked
506 Main St.
Photo: Maura S./Yelp
Booked is a youth bookstore. According to the store's website, owner Chelsea Elwards wants kids to share her passion for reading and "to get lost in a book and not want to turn off the night light at night."
This store offers dozens of titles for toddlers through young adults, as well as weekly story times, a mommy and baby group and a book club for middle schoolers. The child-friendly spot even has two doors--one miniature one for little kids and another for adults.
It's received rave attention so far on Yelp, with a five-star rating out of four reviews.
"If I could, I would live in this cute bookstore!" shared Gloria D. on Nov. 8. "It's more than a place where you can buy great books; it's a piece of the world where you can learn to love storytelling."
Patrick E. added, "Love the selections and how they're grouped by age appropriate material, which makes it easy for me to quickly pick out the right items for my nieces and nephews."
The new bookstore is open from 9:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Board & Brush
802 Dempster St.
Photo: BOARD & BRUSH/Yelp
Board & Brush is a paint and sip spot where you can make creative projects that range from paintings to wall decor.
You don't have to be a master craftsmen to make high-quality projects, like wood signs, holiday wall hangings or artwork to display at home or give as gifts. The studio provides the tools, raw materials and guidance, but you bring the creative vision and choose the project. Try a class solo or bring a group of friends for a night out.
It's been positively received, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp thus far.
Ezen C., who reviewed it on Dec. 16., said, "Honestly, I was skeptical that my piece would end up like the ones on display, but I was worried for nothing. Everyone's pieces looked amazing at the end of the night! The studio is adorable with music videos playing non-stop to set an energetic mood, and the staff was great. If you're super independent, they give you instructions and let you be. If you're floundering, they jump right in to make sure you end up with a piece to be proud of."
Charisse B. noted, "Upon walking in, you are immediately greeted by the unmistakable smell of paint. It's bright and welcoming, and there are countless finished wooden signs displayed everywhere. There are four large tables with lots of stools."
The spot offers classes that you must register for. See the full calendar of upcoming projects here.