abc11 troubleshooter

Gift card scam targets Expedia customers

By Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
There is a new warning about a scam using a popular travel booking site to steal thousands of dollars from unknowing customers.

The Better Business Bureau says thieves are posing as Expedia employees and taking advantage of travelers looking for help.

It starts when someone books travel online through the real website then later they need to change or confirm the booking. They search online then call the number they find but instead of reaching real Expedia representatives, they are calling a number set up by scammers. The person who answers the phone claims the refund site is down and the customer needs to buy gift cards to get a refund or pay change fees.

Expedia says it is working to cut down on the fake numbers and make the company's real customer service number easier to find. Mallory Wojciechowski with the BBB says it's important to pay attention to where you find a phone number before you dial.

"If you are looking to contact Expedia, or in any other situation where you're looking to contact somebody, don't just rely on what pops up on google, go directly to the company's website, find a phone number there or an email address and contact them that way," said Wojciechowski.

Troubleshooter Takeaway

Trustworthy companies will never ask for a gift card as payment. And you should never have to pay to get money back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooter
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Posting about lost pet could put you at risk for scams
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Expect fees when you use online fundraisers
Private internet browsing won't protect you from malware
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
Former LAPD chief to take over for Supt. Johnson on interim basis, sources say
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
3 children among 5 hurt in West Side crash
Prosecutors allege man killed south suburban cardiologist over unpaid rent
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
Show More
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
Lake Park High School football coach fired after investigation
CBP patrols river at Mexico border to enforce immigration law, keeps drugs out of US
More TOP STORIES News