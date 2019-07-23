BREAKING NEWS
Business
GNC plans to close up to 900 stores; nearly half in mall locations
wls
GNC says it's planning to close up to 900 stores.
The Pittsburgh-based health and wellness chain says that nearly half of the closures will happen in mall locations.
Nearly 200 stores have already been shut down so far this year.
GNC currently has 4,100 locations nationwide.
Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy
The Houston-based jewelry and accessory retailer, known for its colorful accessories, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Report a correction or typo
