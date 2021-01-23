NEW YORK -- It's a bittersweet goodbye to one of North America's chocolatiers.
Godiva has announced that it plans to close all 128 stores.
They are yet another retailer that has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, chocolate lovers can still order Godiva products online.
Godiva's stores will remain open for chocolate lovers in Europe, the Middle East And China.
Godiva Chocolates to close all 128 North American stores due to coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News