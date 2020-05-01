Coronavirus Illinois: Golf courses, nurseries reopen under modified stay-at-home order

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois is taking the first steps in reviving the state's economy under the modified stay-at-home order allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions.Under the extended and modified order, all people over the age of 2 will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public when they can't social distance, as well as in indoor public spaces like public transportation, stores, and offices.Eager gardeners lined up at the Chalet Nursery and Garden Center in Wilmette Friday morning, delighted to be able to touch and feel what they plan to buy."I don't think I can explain it, that's how excited I am," shopper Sue Gregory said. "If you're a crazy gardener, this is the place you wanna be."New measures are taking root to revive Illinois' economy. Certain businesses, like nurseries and garden centers, are now deemed essential and have been allowed to reopen with restrictions."The months of April, May and June are our peak business months and if we lose that, our business would be at great risk," Chalet's Jennifer Brennan said. "So this is a blessing."At the Chalet, customers and staff are required to wear a mask at all times and guests are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines by staying six feet apart.Meanwhile, golfers like Ed Giese dusted off his clubs to get out on the golf course for the first time this season."It's exciting," Giese said. "I don't know how well I'll golf today, but it's nice to get out. It's turning out to be a great day and you know, I think that when they start doing things like this, we may be seeing a ray of light at the end of the tunnel."Golf courses are also able to re-open Friday. Wilmette Golf Club sold out tee times in under 5 minutes for the weekend."The demand has been tremendous and people are ready," said Adam Kwiatkoski, general manager at Wilmette Golf Club. "With golf being a sport that people can get outside and I think a lot of folks feel pretty safe being in this kind of space that it's something they're looking forward to."The courses are allowed to open with restrictions: only twosomes can golf together and they're spreading those pairs apart by 15 minutes."You got golf courses that are generally 110 to 150 acres and if we can spread 50 people out over 150 acres, I think we're doing a pretty good job," Kwiatkoski said.Pet grooming businesses can reopen as well. The owner of Uncle Paws Grooming Salon in Chicago said they are already booked solid for the next three weeks.Some retail shops are also being allowed to reopen under similar guidelines as restaurants. Customers can call ahead or order online for things like clothes and home goods. Then they can pick it up curbside.Elective surgeries can now be scheduled and can start being performed May 11. Boating is back as well, but with only two people per boat.Religious services will also be allowed to continue as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines. The services must be limited to ten people and religious organizations are encouraged to do online or drive-in services.