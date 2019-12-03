Business

Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet

In this Nov. 11, 2000, file photo Google's co-founders, CEO Larry Page, left, and Chairman Sergey Brin, rest on bean bags at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Randi Lynn Beach, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet.

Page, who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet, will remain on the board of the company.

Pichai has been leading Google for more than four years. Brin and Page have been noticeably absent from company events in recent months.

Page and Brin started the search giant in 1998 in Silicon Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgoogletechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I made a poor decision': Eddie Johnson addresses firing as CPD superintendent
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
Man shot, killed at CTA Howard station; Red, Purple, Yellow lines disrupted
Man beaten, robbed by 8 people on Red Line train in South Loop
CPD Interim Supt. Charlie Beck holds first press conference on 'Operation FaceBOOKED'
Man impersonating CPD officer robs Streeterville currency exchange
Show More
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
2 suspects wanted in multiple robberies, abductions in SW suburbs: police
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Cyber Week: Here's where to find the best deals
More TOP STORIES News