Coronavirus

Google reportedly extends work-from-home policy through summer 2021 amid COVID-19

By Andrew Morris
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Google employees have been told they will have the option to work from home until at least July of next year, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Northern California-based company had previously said employees would be given the work-from-home option through the end of 2020.

This updated policy affects nearly all of the 200,000 full-time employees and contract workers who work for Google's parent company, Alphabet.

Employees have been working from home since March because of coronavirus concerns, but this extended work-from-home deadline could pressure other companies to follow suit in a period when California is seeing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise dramatically.

Many other tech companies have tentatively set their return dates for January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirus californiagooglecoronavirustechnologycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Was a COVID-19 tracking app secretly added to your phone?
Google sibling Verily launches COVID-19 screening website
CORONAVIRUS
Parents, teachers voice concerns with CPS reopening plan
IL reports 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to COVID order
9-year-old who died of COVID had no underlying conditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
51 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Lolla 2020 music festival goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
IL reports 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Chicago bishop, retired CFD commissioner charged with child sexual abuse
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
Evanston police investigate after 3 deadly shootings occur days apart
Show More
12-year-old arrested and charged in murder of woman
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body arrives at Capitol to lie in state: LIVE
Indiana reports 561 new COVID-19 cases as mask mandate takes effect
Parents, teachers voice concerns with CPS reopening plan
CPD announces new teams to help community partnerships
More TOP STORIES News