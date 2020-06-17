Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. Pritzker announces $900M in COVID-19 relief for Illinois businesses, communities

The relief package comes as a result of funding from the federal CARES Act. Governor Pritzker said programs that are part of the relief package will operate with equity provisions to ensure that those hit hardest by the pandemic benefit from the relief package.
There will be two housing assistance programs as part of the package, with $150 million going to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and $150 million going toward the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program. The programs will officially launch in August, with the governor extending the residential eviction ban until July 31.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide $5,000 grants to tenants who can't pay rent because of COVID-19, with 30,000 renters receiving support through the end of the year. The Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program will give approximately 10,000 homeowners a grant of up to $15,000.
Governor Pritzker's support package also includes $270 million in Business Interruption Grant, with applications being accepted starting Monday. The grants are for businesses including restaurants, bars, slons, gyms and other businesses unable to open or are severely restricted because of COVID-19.
The announcement comes after Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Pritzker was tested after his exposure to Raoul and the governor has tested negative.
