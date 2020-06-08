Business

Governor JB Pritzker calls on insurance companies to move quickly to help small businesses impacted by looting, vandalism

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has called on insurance companies to work quickly to help small businesses rebuilding after recent looting and vandalism.

"Insurance companies must do everything in their power and are obligated to give their customers the funds they need to rebuild and get back on their feet as soon as possible," Pritzker said. "Help can't wait."

Pritzker was joined at the press conference Monday afternoon by Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham, Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and small business owners.

The governor said the Illinois Department of Insurance has met with several large insurance companies about the need to quickly come to the aid of small businesses, many that had just recently reopened after months of being closed due to COVID-19. The governor called for expediting claims, providing advance payment and putting a moratorium on the cancellation or non-renewal of impacted policyholders for 60 days beginning Monday.

Insurance companies are also asked to err on the side of businesses when paying out claims for those that were unable to make full payments on their premiums since Pritzker issued an executive order on March 20.

Business owners who believe insurance companies are not honoring their policies are asked to file a complaint with the Illinois Department of Insurance at insurance.illinois.gov.
