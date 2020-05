Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 110K with over 4.8K deaths; Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Pritzker defended his decision to keep the suburbs lumped in with Chicago Thursday, saying he has no plans to change the four regions in his reopening plan.

READ: GOV. PRITZKER'S UPDATES TO PHASE 3 OF 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has released guidelines tailored to specific industries such as restaurants, retail and health and fitness centers as Illinois prepares to enter Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan Friday.On Sunday, Illinois health officials announced 2,508 new coronavirus cases and 67 additional deaths. That brings Illinois' total COVID-19 case count to 110,304, including 4,856 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 25,674 coronavirus tests for a total of 747,921. On Sunday, the statewide 7-day rolling positive rate for May 15 through May 21 was 12%.The state broke down guidelines tailored to specific industries, such as restaurants, retail and health and fitness centers.In addition to industry-specific guidelines, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Department of Public Health developed a common set of standards all businesses must follow. Those standards include the required use of face coverings, social distancing and informational signage on site, among other preventative measures.The industry-specific guidelines can be found online on the state's Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website On Friday, restaurants can open their patios and rooftops. Restaurants can open their patios, rooftops and indoor spaces where at least 50 percent of the wall can be removed, including by opening windows and doors.Restaurants can host parties of no more than six people."We're expecting to have a really big rush as far as people wanting to eat outside and be with their friends again," said Nate Cooper, general manager of Fire & Wine restaurant.All regions in the state are able to move to Phase 3 Friday. But local officials have the final say on moving forward.Business owners have been reading up on the guidelines to make sure they're prepared for Friday."All restaurant owners, operators are ready to go into America 2.0. We just want to be open, make sure the public safety of our customers and our team members are always being taken care of, and we're just looking forward to giving our customers the great experience they expect here in Chicago, the culinary capital in the United States," said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association.As of right now, the City of Chicago will not enter the next phase of reopening with the rest of the state. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said last week that could happen in early June.She also says she does expect the lakefront to reopen this summer, but it will come with strict safety precautions.Gov. Pritzker has recognized the challenges of the transition. He said the state is offering support for businesses implementing the safety guidelines."Moving to the next phase of Restore Illinois is a big shift for businesses," the governor said. "While many are eager to move forward, nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to move backward."To observe the Memorial Day holiday, all 10 state-run drive-thru testing sites will be closed Monday.