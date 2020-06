EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will announce Wednesday new grants to help businesses impacted by COVID-19Governor Pritzker will be joined by State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, State Senator Omar Aquino as well as local business owners.The announcement comes after Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he tested positive for COVID-19. Governor JB Pritzker, whose last public event was Monday downstate, was being tested Tuesday after learning of the attorney general contracting the virus.