CHICAGO -- Just Eat Takeaway.com is acquiring Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world's largest restaurant delivery companies.
Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com and Chicago-based Grubhub announced the merger late Wednesday.
The two companies processed 593 million restaurant orders in 2019 and have about 70 million users worldwide.
Just Eat Takeaway.com said it will acquire 100% of Grubhub's shares.
Grubhub's founder and CEO Matt Maloney will join Just Eat Takeaway.com's board and lead the company's North American business.
Just Eat acquires Chicago-based Grubhub for $7.3 billion creating restaurant delivery giant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News