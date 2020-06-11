Business

Just Eat acquires Chicago-based Grubhub for $7.3 billion creating restaurant delivery giant

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
CHICAGO -- Just Eat Takeaway.com is acquiring Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world's largest restaurant delivery companies.

Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com and Chicago-based Grubhub announced the merger late Wednesday.

The two companies processed 593 million restaurant orders in 2019 and have about 70 million users worldwide.

Just Eat Takeaway.com said it will acquire 100% of Grubhub's shares.

Grubhub's founder and CEO Matt Maloney will join Just Eat Takeaway.com's board and lead the company's North American business.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmeal deliveryfoodu.s. & worlddelivery serviceapps
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Republicans urge Pritzker to move state into Phase 4 of reopening
Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for Chicagoans who didn't get stimulus checks
Off-duty CPD officer dies, woman critical after carbon monoxide leak
COVID-19 survivor released from hospital after 78 days
3 injured in Volo house fire
Student athletes give $1K to looted River North store for repairs
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy Thursday
Show More
3 siblings reported missing in South Shore have been located: police
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
Cubs draft local prep star SS Ed Howard with first-round pick
'Live PD' dropped by A&E on heels of 'Cops' cancellation
CPD officer recorded using homophobic slur should be relieved of powers, COPA says
More TOP STORIES News