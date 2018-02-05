Here are Old Town's 3 newest businesses to open

Winnie Couture
1365 N. Wells St. (between Evergreen Ave. & Schiller St.)
Photo: Winnie Couture/Yelp
Based in Southern California, Winnie Couture is a high-end bridal boutique that offers meticulously handcrafted creations from designer Winnie Chlomin. Her gowns have also been seen on the red carpet, gracing celebrities like Kelly Clarkson and Helen Hunt.
At the showroom, brides-to-be can try on gowns, which often feature "European silk, intricate lace and Swarovski crystal embellishments," according to the designer's website. It also offers accessories like shoes, veils and jewelry for the big day.
Yelp users are excited about Winnie Couture, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Candace B., who reviewed Winnie Couture on January 7th, wrote: "Winnie was the perfect bridal boutique! The aesthetic is gorgeous, as well as all of the gowns, but what really made this experience so over the top was Carly, my consultant! She was very patient."
Letizia R. noted: "I want to give five starts to Winnie Couture. My sister and I had a great experience! We love the chic decor, the beautiful dresses and the amazing service."
Winnie Couture is open Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday-Friday from 11am-7pm.
Hyderabad House Downtown
236 W. Division St. (between Wells St.)
Chicken tikka. | Photo: Hyderabad House Downtown/Yelp
Hyderabad House Downtown is a neighborhood Indian spot from another local business, Hyderabad House at 2225 W. Devon Street in Little India.
On the menu, look for offerings like the chicken tikka, mutton biryani and the beef pratha.
With a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, Hyderabad House Downtown is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Hamza K., who reviewed Hyderabad House Downtown on September 17th, wrote: "This place is located on Division Street, and has some incredible barbecue food. An offspring to the Hyderabad House on Devon, they have kept their pricing really decent and the quality of food has had no dips. "
Abu Bakr A. noted: "Chicago has a lack of good barbecue subcontinental restaurants, and a good chicken tikka is hard to find. This was one of the better ones I've had."
Hyderabad House Downtown is open daily from 10am-midnight.
Pop's Italian Beef And Sausage
157 W North Ave. (between La Salle Dr. & Wells St.)
Photo: Trapper C./Yelp
Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage is a fast food spot that offers hot dogs and sandwiches. The local chain has several outposts around the greater Chicago area, and this is its 15th location.
On the menu, find classic sandwiches featuring Italian beef, sausages and meatballs. Top them off with hot or sweet peppers--or for fans, order a sweet pepper sandwich.
There are also hot dogs and seafood offerings with fish sandwiches and fried shrimp baskets. Sides include cheese fries, zucchini sticks, and a variety of salads.
Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage currently holds 3.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Bobblehead B. said: "A great addition to Old Town. Real Chicago fast food. The beef is seasoned. Great peppers. A bigger-than-normal menu for a beef stand. Parking plus a nice seating area."
And Shevelle E. wrote: "The Italian beef was nice and tender and the size of the sandwich was a good size. The fries were crispy, just like I like them. They also have seasoned fries for those who like salt."
Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage is open daily from 11am-10pm.