Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued licenses to sell weed, including 10 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of recreational marijuana dispensary licenses have been issued in Illinois, including the first "secondary site" adult use cannabis license. They will be the first to offer recreational sales on January 1, 2020.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

The licenses are all subject to local zoning rules and other local laws, which means dispensaries like 3C Compassionate Care Center in Naperville will not be offering adult-use recreational sales even with their license, since Naperville voted to ban the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.

Ten of the dispensaries are in Chicago. Others are in various locations around the state. Not all of the municipalities in which the dispensaries are located have made a final decision on whether or not to allow recreational sales.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?

The medical dispensaries that have been issued same-site licenses are also allowed under the law to open a second, recreational-only dispensary at a separate location. So far, the only "secondary site" license to be issued is for Rise - Joliet in the south suburb.

In 2020, the state of Illinois will issue 75 adult use cannabis licenses to new applicants, including social equity applicants.

The dispensaries that have received same-site licenses are:

CHICAGO

Columbia Care
4758 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630

Dispensary33
5001 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640

The Herbal Care Center
1301 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60608

Maribis of Chicago
4570 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632

MedMar
3812 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60613

Midway Dispensary
5648 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638

Mission Illinois
8554 South Commercial Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617

MOCA Modern Cannabis
2847 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647

NuMed Chicago
1308 West North Avenue
Chicago IL 60642

Zen Leaf Chicago
6428 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60631

NORTH SUBURBS

Rise - Mundelein
1325 Armour Boulevard
Mundelein, IL 60060

New Age Care
2015 East Euclid Avenue
Mount Prospect, IL 60056

PDI Medical Dispensary
1623 Barclay Boulevard
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
PDI will remain a medical dispensary only for now and adult-use will begin later in 2020.

Verilife - Arlington Heights
1816 South Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60005

MME - Evanston
1804 Maple Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

WEST SUBURBS

3C Compassionate Care Center - Naperville
1700 Quincy Ave #103
Naperville, IL 60431

EarthMed
852 South Westgate Street
Addison, IL 60101

FloraMedex
7953 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Seven Point
1132 Lake Street
Oak Park, IL 60301

Verilife - North Aurora
161 S. Lincolnway, Suite 301
North Aurora, IL 60542

Zen Leaf St. Charles
3714 Illinois Avenue
St. Charles, IL 60174

SOUTH SUBURBS

3C Compassionate Care Center - Joliet
1627 Rock Creek Boulevard
Joliet, IL 60431

Greenhouse Group
2400 W. US Route 6
Morris, IL 60450

Rise - Joliet
**Adult Use Only; Secondary Site**
2903 Colorado Ave.
Joliet, IL 60431

Verilife - Ottawa
4104 Columbus Street
Ottawa, IL 61350

Verilife - Romeoville
1335 Lakeside Drive, Unit 4
Romeoville, IL 60446

Windy City Cannabis Club
1137 W. 175th St.
Homewood, IL 60430

Windy City Cannabis Club
2535 Veterans Dr.
Posen, IL 60469

Windy City Cannabis Club
11425 S. Harlem Ave.
Worth, IL 60425

Windy City Cannabis Club
8340 S. Roberts Rd.
Justice, IL 60458

GREATER ILLINOIS

The Clinic Effingham
1101 Ford Avenue Suite C
Effingham, IL 62401

Harbory
8195 Express Drive
Marion, IL 62959

HCI Alternatives - Collinsville
1014 Eastport Plaza Drive
Collinsville, IL 62234

HCI Alternatives - Springfield
628 East Adams Street
Springfield, IL 62701

Herbal Remedies Dispensary
4440 Broadway Street, Suite 1
Quincy, IL 62305

Maribis of Springfield
2272 North Grand Avenue East
Grandview, IL 62702

Mapleglen Care Center
4777 Stenstrom Road
Rockford, IL 61109

MedMar
2696 McFarland Road
Rockford, IL 61107

Nature's Treatment
973 Tech Drive
Milan, IL 61264

NuMed East Peoria
504 Riverside Drive
East Peoria, IL 61611

NuMed Urbana
105 East University Avenue
Urbana, IL 61801

Phoenix Botanical Dispensary
1704 South Neil Street C
Champaign, IL 61820

Rise - Canton
3104 North Main Street
Canton, IL 61520

Thrive Anna
87 Richview Dr.
Anna, IL 62906

Thrive Harrisburg
105 Veterans Drive
Harrisburg, IL 62946

Trinity Compassionate Care Centers
3125 N. University St. Ste. B
Peoria, IL 61604

This list will be updated when more same-site licenses are issued by the state.
