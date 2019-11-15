christmas

Hidden Valley Ranch launches a festive holiday line

If you love Hidden Valley Ranch on your salad, you can now spread some around your home.

Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley Ranch is releasing its new holiday line filled with festive ranch-themed gifts.


The collection includes holiday decor such as pillows and decorative throws to ugly sweaters and adult onesies covered in ranch bottles and snowflakes. There's even a Hidden Valley Ranch filled decorative stocking which is now available for pre-order. Items in the collection range in price from $10 to $75.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschristmasconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies
Family decks out house with Griswold theme for special cause
Christmas Around the World Holiday of Lights exhibit
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Man shot, critically wounded while playing cards inside Far South Side home
Impeachment Hearing Today: Fired ambassador to Ukraine, to testify
Video shows fight at Tinley Park high school after series of racist incidents
Sam's Toy Box: Top pet toys of 2019
Show More
FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree about selling 'potentially unsafe drugs'
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Woman still hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet in West Englewood drive-by
Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny start and warmer Friday
More TOP STORIES News