Hidden Valley Ranch launches a festive holiday line

Our favorite way to Ranch: ✨ HOLIDAY MERCH ✨ There's a Ranch gift for everyone on your list. 🎁 Shop Now! — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) November 13, 2019

If you love Hidden Valley Ranch on your salad, you can now spread some around your home.Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley Ranch is releasing its new holiday line filled with festive ranch-themed gifts.The collection includes holiday decor such as pillows and decorative throws to ugly sweaters and adult onesies covered in ranch bottles and snowflakes. There's even a Hidden Valley Ranch filled decorative stocking which is now available for pre-order. Items in the collection range in price from $10 to $75.