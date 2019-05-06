Home Chef, 84.51° to move into Old Post Office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Rahm Emanuel will announce the latest businesses moving into the Old Post Office.Home Chef, a meal kit company, and 84.51, a data analytics company, will soon have offices in the re-developed building. The companies are the fifth and sixth to relocate to the Old Post Office.Both companies are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area, with 84.51 planning to grow its team in Chicago from 86 employees to more than 250 in the next five years.The Old Post Office is currently undergoing massive renovations.