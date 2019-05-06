Business

Home Chef, 84.51° to move into Old Post Office

EMBED <>More Videos

Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Rahm Emanuel will announce the latest businesses moving into the Old Post Office.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Rahm Emanuel will announce the latest businesses moving into the Old Post Office.

Home Chef, a meal kit company, and 84.51, a data analytics company, will soon have offices in the re-developed building. The companies are the fifth and sixth to relocate to the Old Post Office.

Both companies are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area, with 84.51 planning to grow its team in Chicago from 86 employees to more than 250 in the next five years.

The Old Post Office is currently undergoing massive renovations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagowest loopfoodtechnology
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duchess Meghan in labor, Prince Harry by her side
Waukegan explosion: Search continues for missing worker; 3 others killed
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
2 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting on West Side
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
Russia plane crash: Pilot says jet was struck by lightning
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
Show More
Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on
Teen escapes from South Side police station
Boy sexually assaulted in Avalon Park: police
Girl, 11, missing from Lawndale
Trump fixer Cohen heads to prison in hush-money scheme
More TOP STORIES News