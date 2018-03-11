BUSINESS

Housewares industry unsure of future impact from steel, aluminum tariffs

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum caused uncertainty at the International Housewares Show this week. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The International Housewares Show is in Chicago this week.

A major topic of conversation among attendees was steel and aluminum - and what President Donald Trump's planned tariffs will mean for the housewares industry.

Experts at the convention said the tariffs will have a big impact on consumers' wallets. Aluminum and steel are used in everything from cutlery to pots and pans.

The convention is not open to the general public, but with 60,000 attendees, it is the larges housewares show in the world.

Tariffs on raw steel and aluminum will directly impact some of the companies represented at the show. For others, the impact will be more indirect, but all will notice it.

Rob Harris, CEO of the company that owns the Alladin and Stanley brands, said his company does a lot of overseas sales.

"Any type of trade war.. hurts us as an American company," Harris said.

Trump said he is trying to even the economic playing field and bring more American jobs to the steel industry.

"I look at it the other way," said Lifetime Brands CEO Jeff Siegel. "If it's gonna employ more Americans who can buy more of our products, it's a good thing."

Several executives said it's still unclear what impact the tariffs will have - and that uncertainty may be the biggest problem they currently face.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssalesbusinesstradeChicagoNear South Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News