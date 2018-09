If you're looking for work, hundreds of positions at O'Hare and Midway are available right now.There's a job fair happening Wednesday on the South Side. Thirty companies are looking for workers in construction, customer service, concessions, ground services and more.Full-time and part-time positions are available.It's from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Avalon Park at 1215 East 83rd St.