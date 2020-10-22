coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 small business relief grants prioritized for those impacted by recent rollbacks

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Help for small businesses is coming from the state of Illinois in the form of a second round of COVID-19 relief grants.

The grants total $220 million and those preparing for new restrictions can be first in line. While the grants will not make up for lost revenue, they may be enough for now.

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 update: October 21, 2020


EMBED More News Videos

Gov. JB Pritzker gives the daily COVID-19 briefing on October 21, 2020.



Franky's Red Hots in Addison is getting ready for a state-ordered rollback of operations due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The owners are trying to remind customers they will be open for takeout.

"People feel they're going to be closed," owner Maria Spano said. "They're not going out to eat, which isn't terrible, but for business owners like us, it does hurt us."

Maria and Frank Spano said it's already been a tough few months with at this restaurant and another in Saint Charles.

"I started this 23 years ago. This is my livelihood," Frank Spano said. "Now you're picking on a small business."

RELATED: Illinois reports most COVID-19 deaths in a day since mid-June



With a new round of grant money, Illinois is offering priority for grants to businesses impacted in the most recent rollbacks. Applications from Small businesses in Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties will be put ahead of other areas where operations can continue as normal.

"We try and speed up the process and delivery of dollars directly to those businesses," Gov. Pritzker said.

The governor emphasized help for small businesses with the business interruption grants at DLV Printing in Chicago, which received a grant in the first round. Owner Vernita Johnson says their $20,000 grant allowed her to stay in business when her clients cancelled orders.

"That will probably take us over for winter and hopefully next year we will be back," Johnson said.

Back in Addison, the Spanos welcome the help but don't expect it to go far.

"It helps. For one month. But it's not a long term solution," they said.

For now, the Spanos are trying to make sure customers feel safe and hope they will come back for takeout.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessillinoischicagoloopdupage countywill countykane countyjb pritzkersmall businesscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports most COVID-19 deaths in a day since mid-June
Illinois to distribute 170K rapid COVID-19 tests statewide
IDES acting director responds to IL unemployment services criticism during COVID-19
COVID-19 restrictions tightened on south, west suburbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waukegan police officer shoots teen following traffic stop: police
IL reports most COVID-19 deaths in a day since mid-June
Ex-Chicago tanning salon owner loses appeal in sexual assault case
Joliet sergeant charged for allegedly leaking video of controversial arrest
Newman, Fricilone vie for 3rd District congressional seat
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Chicago budget proposal features property tax increase, layoffs
Show More
Family of man killed in Harvey traffic stop shooting sues ISP, troopers
Illinois to distribute 170K rapid COVID-19 tests statewide
Pilot dies after suffering serious injuries in Ford Heights plane crash
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Mercy Hospital's slated closure among wave of medical centers vanishing from Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News