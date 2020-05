Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths; IL on track for Phase 3 of reopening Friday

EMBED >More News Videos Watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike's daily COVID-19 update on May 26, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weekly Illinois COVID-19 death toll is dropping for the first time and number of people in the hospital for the virus is at a six-week low.Illinois health officials announced 1,111 new COVID-19 cases and 160 additional deaths on Wednesday. There's now a total of 114,306 COVID-19 cases and 5,083 deaths, as Illinois prepares to enter Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan Friday.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 17,179 coronavirus tests for a total of 803,973. The statewide 7-day rolling positive rate for May 17 through May 23 was 8.6%, down from a high of 23% in late April.For the first time since the pandemic hit, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday the number of deaths week to week has dropped and all four regions are hitting the key metrics needed to move into Phase 3 on Friday."I am hopeful that this fact is the beginning of a downward trend," IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.The death rate is also falling and hospital and ICU bed availability is above 30-percent."Looking at the numbers on a daily basis, looking at it on a weekly average basis, the answer is we seem to have come off the peak," Gov. Pritzker said.The state appears ready to reopen under the governor's Phase 3 plan, which includes the opening of salons and outdoor restaurant dining, and social gatherings of up to 10 people, but that's not the case in Chicago."Face coverings can make all the difference," Pritzker said. "Since we implemented that one change, we saw all the numbers that had already stabilized then begin to fall."But even as Phase 3 will allow social gatherings of up to 10 people, health officials are urging caution."I can't give anybody a COVID free pass," Dr. Ezike said. "As you expand your circles, obviously, there's the additional risk of transmission."The governor was dismayed at seeing the crowds - including many from Illinois that packed Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and the Indiana Dunes - over Memorial Day weekend."What we've suggested to Illinois residents, because we want Illinois residents to be safe, is to follow the same rules for yourself when you travel that you would have, if you were at home," Pritzker said.The state is also receiving another shipment of the drug Remdesivir, which officials say is being distributed to hospitals with known COVID-19 cases and seems to be working.Pritzker's announcement came as a Republican lawmaker is seeking to recall the governor over the troubled unemployment filing system that has frustrated thousands of people trying to apply for unemployment. And, the system that was hacked earlier this month, leading to some people's personal information being compromised. The petition requires support of 30 lawmakers and at least half must be Democrats."And it's pretty darn clear that the governor is only putting 20 some more people on the phone lines when he should have put 2,000 more people on the phone lines," said State Rep. Allen Skillicorn, R-Crystal Lake. "This could have been done much, much sooner.""When it became clear that we were going to see a rush of applications, we acted as quickly as we could," Pritzker said.Over the weekend, Governor JB Pritzker released reopening guidelines for businesses and workplaces. The guidance is tailored to specific industries, such as restaurants, retail and health and fitness centers.In addition to industry-specific guidelines, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Department of Public Health developed a common set of standards all businesses must follow. Those standards include the required use of face coverings, social distancing and informational signage on site, among other preventative measures.The industry-specific guidelines can be found online on the state's Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website This Friday, Illinois restaurants can open their patios and rooftops. Restaurants can open their patios, rooftops and indoor spaces where at least 50 percent of the wall can be removed, including by opening windows and doors.Restaurants can host parties of no more than six people.As of right now, the City of Chicago will not enter the next phase of reopening with the rest of the state. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said last week that could happen in early June.