Illinois law banning employers from asking job applicants about salary history takes effect Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois employers can no longer ask job seekers about their salary history.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the new rule into law in July. It went into effect on Sunday.

As an amendment to the Illinois Equal Pay Act, employers also cannot ban workers from discussing pay with their colleagues.

The law is designed to close the wage gap between men and women.
