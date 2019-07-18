Business

Illinois Goodwill reverses decision to lay off workers with disabilities

A Goodwill store is seen in this undated image.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois branch of Goodwill Industries is backing off a decision to lay off workers with disabilities because of Illinois' minimum wage law.

"We apologize for this error in judgment," said Sharon Durbin, president of Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries.

The group had blamed an increase in the state's minimum wage for a decision to lay off 12 workers with disabilities, the State Journal-Register reported. The Springfield-based group has permission from the federal government to pay less than the minimum wage, according to the newspaper.

Illinois lawmakers said money was included in the budget to help certain groups manage the higher wage, which rises to $9.25 per hour in January. It will be $15 by 2025.

In the last fiscal year, Land of Lincoln Goodwill was paid nearly $689,000 by the state for pre-vocation skill-building services.
