Jewel-Osco hiring; more than 3,000 immediate job openings amid COVID-19 outbreak

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Jewel-Osco announced Tuesday, it has more than 3,000 immediate job openings as a result of the COVID-19 demand for groceries.The opportunities are for part-time in-store employees and delivery drivers.According to a release from the grocer, it includes all store departments, including its e-commerce department which employs personal shoppers.Benefits include paid training, flexible scheduling, employee discount and paid vacation and holidays.The Itasca-based grocer operates in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana.Anyone interested in applying can click here