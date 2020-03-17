Business

Jewel-Osco hiring; more than 3,000 immediate job openings amid COVID-19 outbreak

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Jewel-Osco announced Tuesday, it has more than 3,000 immediate job openings as a result of the COVID-19 demand for groceries.

The opportunities are for part-time in-store employees and delivery drivers.

According to a release from the grocer, it includes all store departments, including its e-commerce department which employs personal shoppers.

Benefits include paid training, flexible scheduling, employee discount and paid vacation and holidays.

The Itasca-based grocer operates in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana.

Anyone interested in applying can click here.
