Joe Maddon sells family recipe pasta sauce at Jewel-Osco

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon relying on his Italian roots in introducing his newest venture.It's called Maddon Family Pasta Sauce.The recipe was taken from his grandparents who he said cooked for his big family growing up in one apartment."She would cook for all of us on a Sunday afternoon. You would run on over there after church and hang out and Rosie would prepare it. This sauce, as well as her infamous spaghetti that was peppered literally with pepper," Maddon said.The sauce will be sold at most Jewel-Osco locations for $7.99."Joe Maddon is a legend in Chicago and in baseball so selling Maddon Family Pasta Sauce exclusively at Jewel-Osco is an honor," said Paul Gossett, President of Jewel-Osco. "This is one more partnership with Joe and Jaye and their Respect 90 Foundation as we've enjoyed being the exclusive grocery retailer for their annual Thanksmas program.""The Maddon Family and the Respect 90 Foundation are grateful to Jewel-Osco for giving us this saucy opportunity to share our family's rich dining tradition with its patrons while also assisting at-risk children and families," said Joe Maddon. "We hope everyone enjoys Grandma Rosie's concoction as much as we have for almost 100 years. She spoke broken English, raised 11 kids and made certain I wore a coat to school on cold days. She was one of a kind, and we loved our Sunday after church visits to her kitchen."Proceeds are going to Joe Maddon's charity.