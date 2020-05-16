Joliet mayor calls for reopening businesses, says casinos should remain closed

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- On Friday, the mayor of Joliet joined other south suburban communities in requesting that his region re-open sooner.Mayor Bob O'Dekirk agrees that face masks should be required, along with social distancing guidelines to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.O'Dekirk said Joliet's two casinos should remain closed. Other businesses should be allowed to safely reopen, O'Dekirk said.Earlier this week, residents and business owners in Will County filed a lawsuit demanding lost compensation."Our numbers are completely different, our death toll has been a lot less - hundreds less than anywhere in the City of Chicago," Will County GOP Chairman George Pearson said.