Chicago picked over Hammond for new Joliet water source

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- After months of evaluation, Joliet has decided to go with Chicago for its water source.The Joliet City Council vote came down to a choice between Lake Michigan water from Chicago or Hammond.The next phase of work will begin immediately to build the framework for implementing the new water system, which will provide Lake Michigan water to Joliet residents by 2030.City officials in Joliet began studying alternative water source options in 2018 because its underground aquifer that supplies water to its residents is expected to dry up by 2030.The conceptual implementation costs for the Hammond project were estimated to range from $900 million to $1.1 billion depending upon capacity, the website said.The other option is finished water from Chicago, which would cost $500,000 to $600,000, Joliet officials said at the time.Pumping facilities and transmission mains would need to be built to bring the water to Joliet and move it through the city's water system.