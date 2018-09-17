Judge allows Lincoln Towing to operate while pursuing appeal

CHICAGO (WLS) --A judge has allowed Lincoln Towing to continue to operate while it appeals the Illinois Commerce Commission's decision to revoke its business license.
The agency found the company has not conducted its business with "honesty and integrity" and revoked its license on Sept. 12.
Lincoln Towing was ordered "immediately cease and desist from operating a relocation towing business" in Illinois.
Monday a Circuit Court judge granted the company a temporary restraining order allowing them to continue to operate with restrictions while they pursue their appeal.
The ICC released a statement saying: "Today the Circuit Court entered an order granting Lincoln Towing's motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO). The order allows Lincoln Towing to operate while it pursues an administrative appeal of the ICC's ruling of September 12, 2018, subject to certain restrictions. Although we are we disappointed that the Court is allowing Lincoln towing to resume operations, we are encouraged that the Court saw fit to place stringent conditions on Lincoln Towing that will remain in place during the pendency of the court proceeding. The Commission stands by its finding that Lincoln Towing has not conducted its business with honesty and integrity, and its ruling that the company is unworthy to hold a Commercial Vehicle Relocators License. We will work with the Attorney General's Office to defend the unanimous decision by the Illinois Commerce Commission as these court proceedings continue."
Lincoln Towing has been accused of improperly towing cars, causing damage to vehicles during the tow process, and overcharging drivers.
In July, an administrative judge allowed the embattled Lincoln Towing to keep their business license, but the commission made the final decision.