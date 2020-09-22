Texas-based entrepreneur Kendra Scott dazzles as newest judge on Shark Tank

The year 2020 may be the stuff of nightmares, but it certainly hasn't stopped Kendra Scott from achieving a series of banner career moments. Earlier this month, the Austin-based entrepreneur was added to the faculty of the University of Texas at Austin - the same university that launched the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) Institute last semester.All the while, she's continued to grow her billion-dollar jewelry company, Kendra Scott, and continued on with the philanthropic arm of her business. It appears nothing, not even a pandemic, can slow her down.Now the multimillionaire is adding another project: shark. On Sept. 21, ABC announced that Scott will be the newest guest judge on the smash-hit "Shark Tank.""According to a 2018 PitchBook study, Scott is among only 16 women in the United States to carry the title of founder of a company valued at $1 billion," according to a release. "Today, Scott's company continues to operate out of Austin, Texas, with their state-of-the-art corporate office complete with a design lab and an industry-leading distribution center, both catering to her employees' career goals and family-life balance."