A company from north suburban Lincolnshire was honored at the White House on Monday.Klein Tools was one of several companies taking part in the "Made in America" product showcase.The event was created to highlight businesses benefiting from President Donald Trump's tax cuts and job creation plan.Klein was founded in 1857, manufacturing hand tools.Thomas Klein, the company's chairman, said he supports Trump's tariff plans, especially on China."The Chinese actually tariff our tools at a high level, compared to what he's even thinking about putting on them. So I'd suggest, look at the tariffs they're putting on us and make them at least equal," Klein said.The event featured companies from all 50 states.