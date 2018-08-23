BUSINESS

Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags

EMBED </>More Videos

The nation's largest grocery chain will be plastic-bag free at all of its nearly 2,800 stores by 2025.

The nation's largest grocery chain will be plastic-bag free at all of its nearly 2,800 stores by 2025.

Kroger Co., which orders about 6 billion bags each year, will begin phasing out their use immediately at one of its chains based in Seattle, a city that has been proactive on reducing plastic use.

RELATED: Starbucks, citing the environment threat to oceans, will ban plastic straw
EMBED More News Videos

The company says it will make the change by 2020.



The company, based in Cincinnati, operates 2,779 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia, serving almost 9 million people daily through two dozen different grocery chains.

Kroger is seeking customer feedback and will be working with outside groups throughout the transition.

It will begin phasing out plastic bag use Thursday at its QFC stores in and around Seattle. It expects to be plastic-bag free at the chain next year.

"We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns," said Mike Donnelly, Kroger's chief operating officer. "That's why, starting today at QFC, we will begin the transition to more sustainable options. This decision aligns with our Restock Kroger commitment to live our purpose through social impact."

There is a broader shift under way at major U.S. corporations to reduce waste. Disney, Starbucks, Marriott and McDonald's are getting rid of plastic straws. McDonald's said this year that it will use only recycled or other environmentally friendly materials for its soda cups, Happy Meal boxes and other packaging by 2025. Dunkin' Donuts is phasing out polystyrene foam cups by 2020. Ikea plans to eliminate single-use plastic products from its shelves by 2020.

The Kroger Co. operates grocery retail stores under the following banners:

Supermarkets - Kroger, Ralphs, Dillons, Smith's, King Soopers, Fry's, QFC, City Market, Owen's, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker's, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Pick 'n Save, Copps, Metro Market, Mariano's
Multi-department stores - Fred Meyer
Dillons Marketplace, Fry's Marketplace, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger Marketplace, Smith's Marketplace
Price-impact warehouse stores - Food 4 Less, Foods Co
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessplasticplastic bagsfoodconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
Batavia High School placed on lockdown following unfounded report of gunshots
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
Show More
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News