CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is announcing a partnership with Fifth Third Bank to direct an estimated $20 million in new investments for opportunity zones in the South and West sides.
"All Fifth Third funding will be prioritized toward vital community revitalization efforts including affordable housing; workforce housing and other priorities for multifamily development; and certain non-residential or mixed-use real estate and other projects that contribute to local job and business growth," the mayor's office said in a release.
Fifth Third Bank is joining the mayor's INVEST South/West initiative. For more information, visit www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dcd/provdrs/invest_sw.html.
WATCH LIVE: Lightfoot announces partnership with Fifth Third Bank for opportunity zones on South, West sides
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More