Liquor stores in Austin, Tri-Taylor, North Lawndale on West Side to close early amid 'shelter-in-place' order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People will no longer be able to purchase alcohol after 6 p.m. in some West Side neighborhoods due to additional measures put in place to help with social distancing.

Fliers were posted over the weekend on businesses that have a liquor license in the Tri-Taylor, North Lawndale and Austin neighborhoods with the new measure.

The fliers stated that in partnership with the Chicago Police Department, stores are voluntarily reducing hours starting Friday, April 3 and continuing for the duration of the shelter-in-place order.

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the state's "stay-at-home" order would be extended through April 30 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois.



Liquor stores in those neighborhoods will close at 6:00 p.m. each day.

The flier stated the precaution will help lower the number of people outside and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Lightfoot has also announced several initiatives to encourage residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "The Sunday Arts Takeover" where top Chicago artists take over the mayor's Instagram Live with at-home performances.
