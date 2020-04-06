Liquor stores in Austin, Tri-Taylor, North Lawndale on West Side to close early amid 'shelter-in-place' order

Fliers were posted over the weekend on businesses that have a liquor license in the Tri-Taylor, North Lawndale and Austin neighborhoods with the new measure.
The fliers stated that in partnership with the Chicago Police Department, stores are voluntarily reducing hours starting Friday, April 3 and continuing for the duration of the shelter-in-place order.
Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the state's "stay-at-home" order would be extended through April 30 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois.
In partnership with The Shelter in Place order CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT and Local businesses in 15th District, 10th, and 11th District to close at 6pm in order to help with social distancing. pic.twitter.com/6X2h46emZg— 15th District – Austin (@ChicagoCAPS15) April 6, 2020
Liquor stores in those neighborhoods will close at 6:00 p.m. each day.
The flier stated the precaution will help lower the number of people outside and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Lightfoot has also announced several initiatives to encourage residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "The Sunday Arts Takeover" where top Chicago artists take over the mayor's Instagram Live with at-home performances.