Coronavirus Illinois Live: COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths; Gov. Pritzker addresses George Floyd death

"They are grandparents and uncles and aunts and parents, cousins, children, friends," Gov. Pritzker said. "They had whole lives that were cut short because COVID-19 knows no boundaries and only seeks to destroy."
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Illinois health officials announced 1,111 new COVID-19 cases and 160 additional deaths on Wednesday. There's now a total of 114,306 COVID-19 cases and 5,083 deaths, as Illinois prepares to enter Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan Friday.
Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 17,179 coronavirus tests for a total of 803,973. The statewide 7-day rolling positive rate for May 17 through May 23 was 8.6%, down from a high of 23% in late April.
WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's powerful message about death of George Floyd
In his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker shared a powerful message about the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody after a white officer was seen kneeling on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis.
"Being black in America cannot be a death sentence, but it is, in some ways it is," Gov. Pritzker said. "And it's dangerous to pretend otherwise."
The governor said there must be accountability and transparency in the investigation into Floyd's death. He said what happened to Floyd should be a call to action in Illinois and across the country.
"We as a people have not yet found the humanity to stop these vile, horrid acts from happening, to truly contend with the racism that permeates our society. And then to root it out," Pritzker said.
WATCH: Illinois steps up efforts to expand contact tracing
The governor delivered his COVID-19 briefing from East St. Louis after getting a first look at flood preparations in downstate Morgan County.
Gov. Pritzker also shared an update on Illinois' contact tracing program, which will notify people who may have been in contact with a COVID-positive patient.
The state is providing funding to local health departments for hiring and training, but it could be several weeks before enough contact tracers are in place.
"It's going to take us weeks and weeks," Pritzker said. "I can't tell you how long I mean, some people think it will take through August to do it. I'm hoping that we'll be able to do it much faster than that."
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
In East St. Louis, the St. Claire County health department is taking part in a pilot program while trying to battle concerns about privacy.
"Contact tracing is simply investigating who a positive COVID person came in contact with for 10 minutes or more, that's all," said Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside, East Side Health District.
The governor said the goal is to do contact tracing in 60% of COVID-19 cases. Currently, the state is at 30%.
Though houses of worship are allowed to hold outdoor services in Phase 3, Chicago businessman Willie Wilson sent a letter to President Trump and Attorney General William Barr writing: "...I urge you to utilize the full powers of the Department of Justice to intervene and protect the rights of churches and those that desire to worship consistent with the recommendations and guidelines issued by the CDC..."
"The doctors are working on that," Gov. Pritzker said. "As you have heard Dr. Ezike say, she would like very much for services to go back to some sort of indoor services. So I am hopeful we will be able to accomplish something."
And Illinois House members who met for days in the Bank of Springfield convention center are being warned to get tested for coronavirus after a worker there tested positive for coronavirus.
In an email Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Madigan's office said the worker apparently worked an eight-hour shift on one of the days of special legislative session.
The email stated the "individual was NOT located in a space that was used for the special session" and had no contact with House members or staff, but lawmakers are now being urged to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.
The federal government also said Wednesday that FEMA has shipped seven-day supplies of PPE to nursing homes across the country, including more than 200 here in Illinois. Another seven-day supply is scheduled for next month.
WATCH: Here's what will change when Illinois moves to Phase 3
For the first time since the pandemic hit, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday the number of deaths week to week has dropped and all four regions are hitting the key metrics needed to move into Phase 3 on Friday.
"I am hopeful that this fact is the beginning of a downward trend," IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
The death rate is also falling and hospital and ICU bed availability is above 30-percent.
"Looking at the numbers on a daily basis, looking at it on a weekly average basis, the answer is we seem to have come off the peak," Gov. Pritzker said.
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
The state appears ready to reopen under the governor's Phase 3 plan, which includes the opening of salons and outdoor restaurant dining, and social gatherings of up to 10 people, but that's not the case in Chicago.
"Face coverings can make all the difference," Pritzker said. "Since we implemented that one change, we saw all the numbers that had already stabilized then begin to fall."
But even as Phase 3 will allow social gatherings of up to 10 people, health officials are urging caution.
"I can't give anybody a COVID free pass," Dr. Ezike said. "As you expand your circles, obviously, there's the additional risk of transmission."
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
The governor was dismayed at seeing the crowds - including many from Illinois that packed Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and the Indiana Dunes - over Memorial Day weekend.
"What we've suggested to Illinois residents, because we want Illinois residents to be safe, is to follow the same rules for yourself when you travel that you would have, if you were at home," Pritzker said.
The state is also receiving another shipment of the drug Remdesivir, which officials say is being distributed to hospitals with known COVID-19 cases and seems to be working.
READ: GOV. PRITZKER'S UPDATES TO PHASE 3 OF 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN
Bars and Restaurants Can Open for Outdoor Seating, All State Parks to Open
Building on a robust, statewide effort to ensure Illinois can safely reopen and following the data, science, and guidance from public health experts and stakeholders across the state, Governor Pritzker announced updates to Phase 3 of the state's Restore Illinois plan.
"We are by no means out of the woods, but directionally, things are getting better. And because of these advances, we are able to make some modifications to allow more activity during Phase 3 of our reopening plan Restore Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Our mission has always been to get people back to work, get students back to school and return to as much normalcy as possible without jeopardizing the health and safety of Illinoisans."
In the coming days, the state and IDPH will be issuing formal industry-specific guidance, particularly around workplaces and childcare, for business owners and employees in these and other sectors.
Bars and Restaurants
With Phase 3, bars and restaurants will have the option to resume operations for outdoor seating only. Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued.
These measures will allow restaurants to re-open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, while giving the state's hospitality industry a much-needed boost.
Municipalities are encouraged to help restaurants and bars expand their outdoor seating options.
To date, the administration has delivered over $14 million in small business grants averaging $20,000 to 699 bars, restaurants, and hotels across 270 individual cities in Illinois.
Outdoor Activities
With the start of phase 3, all state parks will reopen on May 29. All concession will reopen as well under guidelines set for our retail and food service businesses in Phase 3. Illinois will permit the re-opening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) safety precautions and capacity limits.
For golf, in Phase 3, courses can allow foursomes out on the same tee times. Carts will also be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart.
With the new ten person gathering limit for all activities in Phase 3, boating or camping with up to ten people will be permitted.
The state will be providing guidance on how other outdoor recreational businesses, such as driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, and paintball courses can safely open their doors in Phase 3.
Health Clubs, Retail, and Personal Care Services
In Phase 3, health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people.
Personal care services, like nail salons, tattoo shops, hair braiders, spas and barbershops, can open with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits.
And all retail stores can open their doors to in-person shopping with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits in place.
Local governments retain the right to establish stricter restrictions in any areas.
"The Governor's action to allow for expanded outdoor dining options will benefit many restaurants at a time when every dollar counts and provides a glimmer of light at the end of this long, COVID-19 tunnel. Innovative outdoor dining strategies extend a lifeline - restoring jobs and offering guests the hospitality experience they've been missing while prioritizing public health and safety. Outdoor dining will not help every restaurant, but it is a constructive step in the right direction," said Sam Toia, President & CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association.
"The Allied Golf Associations of Illinois are grateful that we had the opportunity to collaborate with the Governor's office to propose safely lifting some of the restrictions that had been in place for golf. The Phase 3 changes will allow more people to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of the game, and do so in a way that is safe for both golfers and facility staff," said Carrie Williams, Executive Director of the Illinois PGA and Illinois PGA Foundation.