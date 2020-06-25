Reopening Illinois: Businesses, including gyms, movie theaters, get ready for Phase 4 on Friday

Health clubs, movie theaters, restaurants and attractions are getting ready to welcome back visitors with limits.
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
The Brookfield Zoo will open to members on July 1 and to the general public on July 8. The Lincoln Park Zoo opens Friday to members and Monday for the general public.
The Shedd Aquarium will open for members on July 1 and the general public will be allowed back on July 3.
They are ready to reopen the doors at Life Time Athletic in Skokie. The fitness club has been closed since the state mandated shutdown.
Since then, a rigorous cleaning protocol was put in place and will continue once the doors reopen officially on Saturday.
"We have an enhanced cleaning protocol that we've rolled out and trained all of our team members in, so that will begin with members coming in wearing a mask, every team member will have a mask on as well," said Matt Tilburg, senior general manager of Life Time Athletic. "We will do temperature checks on all of our team members when they enter the building and if they work longer than five hours, at the five hour mark they will also get a second temperature check. We sourced a chemical called procure, which is a hospital grade, EPA chemical that will fight the virus and has proven to disinfect against the virus."
The Athletic Club has also adjusted their hours, to do a midday and overnight deep cleaning.
Equipment is disinfected before each class, social distancing markers are on the floor and on equipment, and cleaning stations are set-up throughout the building as well.
The popular pool will also reopen this weekend with appropriate spacing between lounge chairs.
Customers are anxious to get in and work out.
"Roughly 80-85 percent came out favorable," Tilllburg said. "People are excited to come back."
In Chicago, that means at 25% indoor capacity with a maximum of 50 people per space or floor and an outdoor limit of 100.
Face coverings will be required, and other social distancing rules will be in place
"In an enclosed environment, it's maybe more important to wear a face covering because they talk about viral load, in other words, the amount of breathing and aero solation, talking and so on, that happens within a confined space, so people are going to have to use their judgements, but I would encourage everyone to wear a face covering," Governor Pritzker said.
There are several restrictions and rules in place during phase four both for the state and the city of Chicago.