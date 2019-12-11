Business

Local Market grocery store opening in South Shore Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shop and Save's Local Market opens Wednesday in Jeffery Plaza, giving the South Shore area a grocery store.

The area has been considered a food desert since Dominick's closed in 2013. The new grocery store is located at 2102 East 71st Street. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will feature promotions, raffles, prizes, kids activities and more. The first 500 customers at the store will receive a bag of groceries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssouth shorechicagogrocery store
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
News Fix: Climate activist Greta Thunberg named TIME Person of the Year
Show More
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, light morning snow Wednesday
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe to draw thousands to Des Plaines shrine
More TOP STORIES News