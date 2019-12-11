Local Market grocery store opening in South Shore Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shop and Save's Local Market opens Wednesday in Jeffery Plaza, giving the South Shore area a grocery store.The area has been considered a food desert since Dominick's closed in 2013. The new grocery store is located at 2102 East 71st Street. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m.The ceremony will feature promotions, raffles, prizes, kids activities and more. The first 500 customers at the store will receive a bag of groceries.