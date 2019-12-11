Business

Local Market grocery store opens in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shop and Save's Local Market opened Wednesday in Jeffery Plaza, giving the South Shore area a grocery store.

The area has been considered a food desert since Dominick's closed in 2013. The new grocery store is located at 2102 East 71st Street. A ribbon-cutting took place at 10 a.m.

"Local Market is built for this community," said Local Market owner Eva Jakubowski. "Local Market is a store that was created for South Shore."

People lined up for blocks for the store opening. The ceremony featured promotions, raffles, prizes, kids activities and more. The first 500 customers at the store received a bag of groceries.

The store sells fresh fruit, vegetables and meat and also hired nearly 200 hundred workers from the neighborhood.
