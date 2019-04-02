Business

Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables

EMBED <>More Videos

It's no joke, Lunchables announced a new breakfast line called Brunchables on Tuesday.

It's no joke, Lunchables announced a new breakfast line called Brunchables on Tuesday.

It comes in three varieties of Bacon & Cheese, Breakfast Ham & Cheese and Breakfast Sausage & Cheese. Each package costs $1.99.

The brand, owned b Kraft Heinz, used April Fools' Day to tease its fans about he new product and tweeted out a photo of the Breakfast Sausage & Cheese.



Beginning Tuesday through April 4, fans can sign up for a chance to be one of the first to try new Lunchables Brunchables.

One hundred people will be randomly selected to get the excslusive first taste before Lunchables Brunchables hit select stores later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslunchfoodbreakfast
TOP STORIES
Chicago voters to decide between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle
LIVE: Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Chaos erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Children, elderly woman found living in 'deplorable' conditions in Dixmoor
Clubhouse at Nettle Creek Country Club destroyed by fire
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Show More
Police: Victim's friends may have dared shooter to fire gun
2 killed in West Side shooting
Woman may be charged with murder 13 years after shooting neighbor
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Courtroom erupts in applause following verdict in NYC jogger murder
More TOP STORIES News