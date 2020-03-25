Coronavirus Chicago: CH Distillery to make Malort Hand Sanitizer for healthcare organizations in fight against COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CH Distillery, the company that make Chicago's local beskbrnnvi Malort, is in the process of making hand sanitizer to help in the fight against the coronavirus.The distillery is the latest to re-purpose their facility in an effort to help produce more of the depleted product.The company said they are working in compliance with the World Health Organization and FDA guidelines.The hand sanitizer is said to be donated to healthcare organizations. And they hope to start distribution as soon as next week.A company representative said they are anticipating their initial production run of Malort Hand Sanitizer to be 500 liters, packaged in one liter bottles.