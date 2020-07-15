coronavirus chicago

Chicago's iconic Manny's Deli asks customers for support amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's iconic Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen in South Loop is asking customers to help save its business due to lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners at Manny's say, like many businesses right now, the pandemic has created a tough situation and they are trying to keep their business afloat.

A tweet posted Tuesday said quote: "We are struggling. This isn't a joke. Support your fav deli for dinner tonight. Thx".

The post has been retweeted thousands of times.

The owners say they are not in danger of closing yet, but things are not looking good. Due to the pandemic, downtown area employees have to continue to work remotely which has slowed down business.

Owners say they want to remind people that Manny's is still open and even delivers.

The restaurant has also created a GoFundMe page to help financially support their 45 employees.

So far, the page has raised over $28,000 dollars.

Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen has been a staple in Chicago for more than 70 years. The restaurant originally opened in 1942.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagosouth loopsmall businesscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisrestaurantcommunitygofundmecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
IL reports 707 new COVID-19 cases as infections in younger adults keep growing
Chicago bishop contracts COVID-19 after family visit
Chicago area opioid overdose deaths spike due to COVID-19 pandemic
Steppenwolf Theatre announces layoffs, furloughs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
36 students in Lake Zurich HS sports camps test positive for COVID-19
Boy, 15, grazed by stray bullet near Grant Park
3 teens shot near 79th Street Red Line station: police
CPS employee, deacon credits relentless prayer for COVID-19 recovery
#HitTheHood raises money for My Block, My Hood, My City peace grants
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with strong storms Wednesday
FTC says SIM swap scam complaints rising annually
Show More
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
IL reports 707 new COVID-19 cases as infections in younger adults keep growing
Joliet police release new video showing man who died in custody
HHS Secretary optimistic about COVID-19 vaccine during Chicago visit
Some still waiting for unemployment back pay from IDES
More TOP STORIES News