Chicago's iconic Manny's Deli asks customers for support amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's iconic Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen in South Loop is asking customers to help save its business due to lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owners at Manny's say, like many businesses right now, the pandemic has created a tough situation and they are trying to keep their business afloat.
A tweet posted Tuesday said quote: "We are struggling. This isn't a joke. Support your fav deli for dinner tonight. Thx".
The post has been retweeted thousands of times.
The owners say they are not in danger of closing yet, but things are not looking good. Due to the pandemic, downtown area employees have to continue to work remotely which has slowed down business.
Owners say they want to remind people that Manny's is still open and even delivers.
The restaurant has also created a GoFundMe page to help financially support their 45 employees.
So far, the page has raised over $28,000 dollars.
Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen has been a staple in Chicago for more than 70 years. The restaurant originally opened in 1942.
