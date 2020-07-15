coronavirus chicago

Chicago's iconic Manny's Deli asks for support as Eden, Kiki's Bistro announce permanent closures amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The famous Manny's Deli is pleading with their regulars to return as Eden and Kiki's Bistro announce they are closing permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner at Manny's Deli says like many businesses right now, the pandemic is creating a tough situation. They are trying to keep their business afloat and they are taking to social media to find help:

Owner Dan Raskin sent out a tweet saying, "We are struggling. This isn't a joke. Support your fav deli for dinner tonight. Thx"

They are not in danger of closing yet, but things are not looking good.

Raskin has even set-up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for meals for frontline workers in turn that will keep their own employees working. So far, the page has raised over $28,000

"We've been trying every single thing we could do to stay busy," Raskin said. "When the pandemic started, we really wanted to keep as many or all of our employees employed and we did that for the first few months...we can't keep taking loses in the restaurant."

Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen has been a staple in Chicago for more than 70 years. The restaurant originally opened in 1942.

Because companies in the downtown area having employees work remotely, business has slowed down for many places.

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly tweeted, "We've lost some really great places during the pandemic" and listed nine restaurants now closed.



Eden restaurant in the 1700-block of West Lake Street, which opened four years ago, is also closing its doors. In a statement, the restaurant group that owns the eatery said in part, "....the larger economic impact resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for us to sustain operations"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagosouth loopsmall businesscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisrestaurantcommunitygofundmecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
IL reports 707 new COVID-19 cases as infections in younger adults keep growing
Chicago bishop contracts COVID-19 after family visit
Chicago area opioid overdose deaths spike due to COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
Meet the potential 'Bachelorette' cast
36 students in Lake Zurich HS sports camps test positive for COVID-19
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
IL reports 707 new COVID-19 cases as infections in younger adults keep growing
Show More
Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story
ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments
NY tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury condo
Joliet police release new video showing man who died in custody
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with strong storms Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News