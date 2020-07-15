Chicago's iconic Manny's Deli asks for support as Eden, Kiki's Bistro announce permanent closures amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner at Manny's Deli says like many businesses right now, the pandemic is creating a tough situation. They are trying to keep their business afloat and they are taking to social media to find help:
Owner Dan Raskin sent out a tweet saying, "We are struggling. This isn't a joke. Support your fav deli for dinner tonight. Thx"
They are not in danger of closing yet, but things are not looking good.
Raskin has even set-up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for meals for frontline workers in turn that will keep their own employees working. So far, the page has raised over $28,000
"We've been trying every single thing we could do to stay busy," Raskin said. "When the pandemic started, we really wanted to keep as many or all of our employees employed and we did that for the first few months...we can't keep taking loses in the restaurant."
Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen has been a staple in Chicago for more than 70 years. The restaurant originally opened in 1942.
Because companies in the downtown area having employees work remotely, business has slowed down for many places.
42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly tweeted, "We've lost some really great places during the pandemic" and listed nine restaurants now closed.
Sadly, we’ve lost some really great places during the pandemic. Some of the notable downtown losses:— Brendan Reilly (@AldReilly) July 15, 2020
Kiki’s Bistro
25 Degrees
Mity Nice Bar & Grill
FoodLife
Pepper Cannister
Trattoria No. 10
Sopraffina
Yolk - River North
Blackbird
Support your local restaurants.
Eden restaurant in the 1700-block of West Lake Street, which opened four years ago, is also closing its doors. In a statement, the restaurant group that owns the eatery said in part, "....the larger economic impact resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for us to sustain operations"