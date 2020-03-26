McDonald's is suspending all-day breakfast amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fast food giant said it's being done to simplify operations in kitchens and for crews, as the virus strains day-to-day activity, CNN reported.
The move comes after McDonald's closed down all seating and play areas in its company-owned restaurants in the United States last week.
RELATED: Coronavirus closures: Restaurants, stores shuttering amid coronavirus outbreak
McDonald's introduced all-day breakfast in 2015.
Pulling it is a temporary move, and McDonald's plans to bring it back.
Waffle House closed over 300 restaurants, and many other fast food chains nationwide have shifted to pick-up or drive-thru only.
McDonald's suspends all-day breakfast amid COVID-19 crisis, citing simplifying operations
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News