Coronavirus

McDonald's suspends all-day breakfast amid COVID-19 crisis, citing simplifying operations

McDonald's is suspending all-day breakfast amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fast food giant said it's being done to simplify operations in kitchens and for crews, as the virus strains day-to-day activity, CNN reported.

The move comes after McDonald's closed down all seating and play areas in its company-owned restaurants in the United States last week.

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: Restaurants, stores shuttering amid coronavirus outbreak

McDonald's introduced all-day breakfast in 2015.

Pulling it is a temporary move, and McDonald's plans to bring it back.

Waffle House closed over 300 restaurants, and many other fast food chains nationwide have shifted to pick-up or drive-thru only.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmcdonald'scoronavirusmcdonaldsfast food restaurantu.s. & worldbreakfast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Food pantries, volunteers brace for a 'tidal wave' of need
Worldwide coronavirus cases reach half-million
LIVE: Lightfoot addresses residents after lakefront closed to public
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Lightfoot addresses residents after lakefront closed to public
Illinois workers experience unemployment claim issues
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
12 shot Wednesday in Chicago's most violent day since stay-at-home order began
Worldwide coronavirus cases reach half-million
White Sox to host virtual sing-along with fans after home opener canceled
Show More
Person infected with COVID-19 after attending 'coronavirus party'
Coronavirus in Indiana: 645 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths so far
17 Cook County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19, 4 correctional staff
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
More TOP STORIES News