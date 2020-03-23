mcdonald's

McDonald's, Nando's to shut down all UK restaurants, including takeout to curb COVID-19 outbreak

By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
McDonald's and Nando's will close all their restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland starting Monday, including for takeout, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald's UK and Ireland, said in a statement Sunday that the decision had been taken because it was "increasingly difficult" to maintain safe social distancing while operating "busy takeaway and drive thru restaurants."

The UK government has advised against all non-essential social contact and is urging people to keep a distance of at least two meters if they need to leave their homes.

On Friday, it ordered all pubs, bars and restaurants to close but said they could continue offering food and drink to go.

Nando's said in a statement that eat in, takeaway and delivery for customers "will all stop until further notice."

Both chains said food from restaurants will be distributed to those most in need.

McDonald's employs over 125,000 people across 1,280 restaurants in the United Kingdom, 86% of which were run by franchisees as of March 2019.

The company closed dining areas at its stores in the United States last week and urged franchisees to do the same. In several states, restaurants have been forced to do takeaway only.

Nando's has over 400 company-owned restaurants across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Neither of the companies immediately responded to requests for comment on whether they will continue to pay staff salaries while restaurants are closed, or whether they will approach the government for help paying wages.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthmcdonald'scoronavirusu.s. & world
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's offers free Egg McMuffin as Wendy's launches breakfast menu
McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's nationwide Wednesday
'McMillions' docuseries details McDonald's Monopoly scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases surpass 1K, with 9 deaths
Chicago-area workers raise questions about 'essential' business during 'stay-at-home' order
What to know about Illinois' 1,049 COVID-19 cases
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
Ways to exercise at home while sheltering in place
10 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Coronavirus: Emergency petition filed to release 'vulnerable' people from Cook County Jail
Show More
Man fatally struck while walking on I-290 on West Side
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Monday
Blue Island PD temporarily shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19: Mayor
What to expect as gas prices drop due to COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News