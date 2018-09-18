Workers at McDonald's locations in Chicago say they plan to strike Tuesday over sexual harassment.Employees in nine other cities will join them. The employees want management to take stronger steps against on-the-job sexual harassment.The strike comes four months after McDonald's workers in Chicago and across the country filed 10 charges with the EEOC detailing alleged sexual harassment at the company.Workers will go on strike during the lunchtime hour and will march outside the company's corporate headquarters in the West Loop.McDonald's has defended its anti-harassment efforts, saying it has specific policies to address harassment